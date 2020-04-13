The Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination/Containment Team, on Monday commenced disinfection of the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project which is in partnership with the University of Ibadan is one of the various measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the state.

According to the leader of the team, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, the exercise is only done in areas indicated.

Adeyemo noted that decontamination of markets across the state was unnecessary at the present state, saying that safe chemicals were being used and should not be used carelessly.

She said that the spread of the disease was still minimal, saying that the advice of experts would be duly followed if the need arises to decontaminate markets and other public places.

She implored businesses, religious organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations, among others, with land use facilities within the state to decontaminate their facilities.

She urged the organisations to liaise with the State COVID-19 Containment Team for monitoring and enforcement of compliance with standard decontamination protocol.

In their remarks, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, said the decontamination exercise was part of the measures being taken by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Adeosun urged every resident of the state to keep on complying with all directives of government in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

She implored the general public to maintain proper hygiene through frequent washing of hands with soap and water and also to use hand sanitisers that were 70 per cent alcohol-based.

She reminded the people that the dusk to dawn curfew was still on while she reiterated that social distancing was highly encouraged.

Bello said that the decontamination of the secretariat and other indicated places would be kept in safe state, saying the chemicals would get rid of the virus within short period.

He assured the people of the state that government would continue to take measures that would curtail the spread of the virus across the state.

NAN reports that the decontamination exercise started at the premises of the governor’s office and spread to ministries and parastatals within the Secretariat complex. It is expected that the exercise will be on between Monday and Wednesday. (NAN)

