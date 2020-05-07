COVID 19 Palliative: Udi Score Card

THE SA to the Governor of Enugu state, Emma Efoke, has visited the Chairman of Udi local government council, Ifeanyi Pascal Agu, to ascertain the “Progress of the COVID-19 palliatives“ to the people of Udi LGA as a result of the lockdown directives by NCDC as well as the “Post COVID-19 Plan for the People.

This is a support to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Palliative Scheme for Ndi Enugu in alleviating the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 lockdown. A way of supporting the needy within and after this trying period.

During the visit and interaction with the Chairman, Ifeanyi Agu, at the instance of the Council Secretary, Obinna Ezeano, he confirmed that the council has done well in the distributions of the materials to the indigent and vulnerable in UDI LGA in support to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s effort in providing palliatives for the people in the state.

According to the Agu, his government has just completed the second phase of the palliative distribution to the people and that plans are already in place to start the distribution of the third phase of the palliative.

He disclosed that in the first and second phases of the palliatives, a total of 80 families across the 38 communities of Udi LGA were supported with relief materials.

Agu disclosed that his government has already put in place a framework for the POST COVID-19 with special emphasis on agriculture/farming.

He said a scheme would soon be inaugurated called the *EMERGENCY RESPONSE RELIEF FUND (ERRF)*

The Chairman noted that many people have spent their business capital and that farmers have also tampered with their planting seeds such as seed yam, maize etc, as a result of the hardship caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the scheme should support Udi business men and women and farmers to find their feet again as well as set up other business ventures in the LGA that would create job opportunity and food for the people.

The chairman said, the scheme shall be *Funded* by 1% of every monthly allocation and self-will donations from other individual and groups. He said the account and running of the scheme shall be transparent.

*FIRST PHASE PALLIATIVE*

In the first phase of the palliative, 30 families were supported in the 38 communities of UDI LGA.

The followings items were packaged and given to each of the 30 families:

a) A painter of Rice b) A painter of Garri c) A painter of Beans d) Half Carton of Indomie e) A sachet of salt f) A 400ml bottle of Sanitizer g) Detergent h) Drugs.

*SECOND PHASE PALLIATIVE*

In the second phase of the palliative, 50 families across the 38 communities of UDI LGA benefitted.

The palliative items packaged to each family is as follows:

a) 10kg bag of Rice b) 2 Tubers of yam c) 5 Globe of Onions d) A sachet of crayfish e) A 400ml bottle of Sanitizer f) Drugs

*NON INDIGENE*

The following items were presented to them:

100 tubers of yam, 50 (10kg) bags of Rice, Half bag of Onions and 50 bottles of Sanitizer.

*HAUSA COMMUNITY*

The Hausa residing in Udi LGA were also given palliatives as follows:

50 (10kg) bags of Rice, 5O tubers of yam and 50 bottles of Sanitizer.

*PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSONS*

The total number present was 274 persons and each of them was given the followings items:

2 tubers of yam, A bag of 10kg rice, 4 sachets of Indomie, 4 balls of onion and a bottle of sanitizer.

*UDI LGA WOMEN*

Udi LGA under the leadership of Ifeanyi Agu also gave 100 (10kg) rice to UDI LGA women in support of the First Lady’s Palliative distributed to UDI Women.

The Wife of Enugu State Governor, Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation, U-TOLF, in conjunction with Unilever Nigeria Limited, donated relief materials to women/less privileged in Udi Local Government Areas, to contain and cushion the effect of the COVID-19 disease lockdown. The items include Close Up toothpaste, Life Buoy soap, Sunlight detergent, Omo, Lux, Pears powder, among others.

– May 7, 2020 @ 10:29 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)