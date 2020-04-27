Daniel Olukoya, general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, Worldwide, has called on all Christians and other men of faith to join in a Seven-day prayer and fasting revolt against the Covid-19 pandemic, its systems and repercussions.

According to a prayer programme signed by the renowned man of God, “The purpose is to silence the rage of the infirmity and to protect our citizens. The prayers are also designed to help our leaders receive inspiration for divine wisdom to take Nigeria and the rest of the world out of the gloom of Covid-19.”

He said that the programme is to run from the 1st to May 7, as he urged all participants to add power and fervency to the prayers through fasting to a minimum of 12 noon daily.

Olukoya gave the prayer points and working scriptures as:

2 Chronicles 7:14: “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

The scripture is followed by praise and worship and then a deluge of 14 powerful prayer points, to be prayed daily for the seven days.

The prayer programme is as follows:

PRAISE AND WORSHIP

Father, in the name of Jesus, we confess all the sins and iniquities of the land, of our ancestors, of our leaders, and of the people.

We plead for mercy and forgiveness, in the name of Jesus. O Lord, forgive us for making You so angry, in the name of Jesus. We repent from all our iniquities, O Lord, in the name of Jesus. O Lord, let Your mercy speak and have mercy upon us as a nation, in the name of Jesus. O Lord, save our land from destruction and judgment, in the name of Jesus. O Lord, let Your healing power begin to operate upon our land, in Jesus’ name. We sanitize our air with the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus. We bind and cast out the crowned dragon from the East out of our land, in Jesus’ name. O wind of God, arise and sweep away the scourge from our land, in the name of Jesus. Divine immunity, by the blood of Jesus, overshadow all our health workers, in the name of Jesus. Power of the Most High, overshadow those seeking for cure and prevention, in the name of Jesus. O Lord grant our leaders divine wisdom to manage this crisis, in the name of Jesus We pull down every stronghold of this pandemic, in the name of Jesus.

