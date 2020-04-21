Abia Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Dan Okoli says the surge in the numbers of people coming into Abia boundaries are endangering the lives of people in the state.

Chief Dan Okoli disclosed this Tuesday during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

“We have been doing our best to ensure that Abia state’s boundaries are properly manned to cut off people entering the state and stop possible spread of the coronavirus but the people would not listen.

“You can hear the noise here now. I am at the Onuimo gate which is Abia’s boundary with Imo state.

“If you see the surge of people here, you will pity us. They are more than 200 persons wanting to enter the state or go out and we are telling them to stay at home but they would not listen.

“This is a dangerous development because if you use force to move them now somebody may be injured or die but when it is reported it may not be correctly represented; that is our dilemma.

“People in the media should do all in their powers to increase the enlightenment because the reality of Coronavirus in Nigeria and Abia now still sounds like a fairy tale to some people and this is very painful,” he said.

Okoli, therefore, urged people who have no business moving around the places to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

He said the suspicion that the two index cases were infected by persons from other states necessitated this call.

The two index cases recorded in Ukwa on Abia’s boundary with Rivers State and Umuahia North on Abia’s boundary with Imo state were infected by persons from other states.(NAN)

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)