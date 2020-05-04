ANAYO Onwuegbu, a philanthropist in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State, has donated 6,500 bales of food items to the vulnerable people in the council area.

Onwuegbu made the donation at his home town Akpugoeze in Oji River LGA in Enugu on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the palliatives included 2,500 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 25kg rice, 2,000 tubers of yam, 1,000 cartoons of noodles and undisclosed cash gift.

Onwuegbu said that the food items would be distributed equally among the 29 communities that make up the council area.

While presenting the food items, Onwuegbu thanked God for providing him with resources to enable him to touch lives of his people.

He appealed to other spirited individuals to extend hand of generosity to the vulnerable people around them.

He noted that the palliatives would go a long way in helping the vulnerable people in the area to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

He urged the Town Union’s President General to ensure that the materials got to the targeted people.

“My wife Mrs Stella Onwuegbu, initiated the move and the entire family bought the idea and we decided to embark on it.

“God has been so gracious unto us, even at this period of COVID-19. The grace of God is still sufficient for us.

“As you pray and thank God for His grace, you reflect and remember that there are those who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

“If the grace of God is sufficient in your life, it will surely remind you that you need to extend your hand in touching the lives of some of vulnerable people, give little as much as you can afford,” he said.

Mr Jeff Mba, a member representing Oji River Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, praised public spirited individuals in his constituency for donating food items and other palliatives to the less privileged.

The lawmaker said the gesture was among other palliatives distributed in the area, which he said was an indication that Oji River had individuals willing to assist other members of the area to cushion the effect of such critical time.

“We appreciate donors not just because they have donated food items or they have supported the state government but because they have provided for our people.

“This palliative is one of the largest donations that we have received so far in this council area,” Mba noted.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Mr Manfred Nzekwe, thanked Onwuegbu for the kind gesture, which had augmented the efforts of the state government in providing palliatives to its citizens.

The coordinator of Town Unions Presidents-General in the council, Mr Ejike Ilo, appreciated Onwuegbu for identifying with the people at this time of biting economic situation.

Ilo, however, promised to share the palliatives within the next 24 hours as requested by the donor. (NAN)

May 4, 2020 @ 17:29 GMT

