Plateau Government says it will engage community leaders to assist in checking entry into the state through illegal routes.

Mr Irimiya Werr, Chairman, Sub-Committee on Border Management, COVID-19 Task Force, disclosed this on Friday at Government House, Jos, during an update on COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Werr said that the community leaders would be involved in the deployment of hunters and youths as guards at the borders, as part of efforts to curtail inter-state spread of the disease.

He said that security agencies were already manning the eight major borders of the state, but commuters have devised illegal entry routes.

Werr explained that community members were more familiar with routes in their domain, expressing optimism they would discharge the duty effectively.

Similarly, Prof. Danladi Aboki, Secretary to the State Government, said that CCTVs have been installed at the borders to reduce incidences of compromise by security agencies and the inflow of vehicles.

He also said that motor parks have been banned from operating even during relaxation of total lockdown in the state, saying defaulters would be arrested and punished to serve as deterrent to others.

Aboki said it was compulsory for Plateau residents to wear face mask when in public, as defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.

“The mandatory use of non medical face mask made of two layers of cotton cloth of 10 inches in length and 6 inches in width must be use by all persons in public areas.

“Anyone without a face mask will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted.

“We will arrest any service provider attending to clients who do not wear face masks, and close their places.

“They should ensure it as a criteria before customers can access their services,” he said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar, said that the state had conducted COVID-19 test for 88 persons in the last two days, including contact tracing of the fourth confirmed case in the state.

He said 54 results of previous samples taken for the test have been received, out of which 53 tested negative.

He disclosed that one of the Quaranic students (Almajiri) repatriated to the state tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plateau to five.

He decried the non compliance to social distancing and use of face mask directive in the state, while seeking assistance of government officials to further enlighten the public on the implications of non compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Plateau recorded its fifth COVID-19 case on May 7. (NAN)

– May 9, 2020 @ 8:25 GMT |

