THE Enugu State Police Command says it will prosecute any person caught violating the night curfew imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread.

President Muhammadu Buhari has imposed an overnight curfew order across the country between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily starting from May 4.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, had made it clear that violators of the new and other existing orders would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“This statement is sequel to the nationwide address by President Muhammadu Buhari, on April 27, wherein he issued new orders to contain spread of coronavirus, and consequent directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on professional enforcement of the orders.

“The command wishes to reassure the general public, especially residents of the state of its preparedness to enforce the new orders, alongside those still in force in the state, in the most professional manner deemed non-prejudicial to discipline in the force.

“Consequently, these new nationwide orders, as applicable and to be enforced without failure in the state, with effect from May 4, included:

“Daily overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 6a.m. across the state. This means that persons and vehicular movements, except for those on essential movements with valid proof, are prohibited.

“Ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice.

“Partial and controlled inter-state movements of goods and services, allowed only for the transportation of medical supplies, petroleum products, food stuffs, livestock, agro-allied products and other essential goods and service providers.

“Strict and mandatory use of face masks or acceptable covering in public places, in addition to maintaining physical distance and personal hygiene in such places; and restriction on social and religious gatherings in the state,’’ he said.

He added that the commissioner of police had enjoined residents of the state to remain law-abiding and compliant with these orders, “especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic is said to be in its Community Transmission Stage in the country’’.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner had warned and directed all officers in the command, especially Area Commanders, DPOs, Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments and Formations, to ensure strict enforcement of these new and existing orders.

“The commissioner warned them to be professional, forebearing and avoid acts that could be prejudicial to discipline in the force while enforcing the orders.

“Any officer found wanting will be severely sanctioned and their supervisors held vicariously liable for supervisory failures,’’ he added. (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 10:12 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)