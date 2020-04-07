The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Tuesday donated intensive care medical equipment to the Ogun Government to assist it in the containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The equipment include: two ventilators; two intensive care unit beds; two infusion pumps; one vital signs monitor and one suctioning machine.

They were handed over to the Deputy Governor of Ogun, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the RCCG Camp, Mowe in Ogun by Pastor Johnson Odesola, the Church’s Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel.

Odesola said the medical equipment were part of the church’ s contribution to the state government in containing the spread of the disease in the state.

He said the church had been at the forefront of managing the effects of the pandemic through an initial donation of surgical masks, hand gloves and hand sanitisers to support the state government.

“To help cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes and religions, the RCCG in the last two weeks, has distributed not less than 20,000 of 1kg bags of rice and other food items,” he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, Salako-Oyedele said that the church’s donation would further boost the preparedness of the state government toward handling the pandemic.

“This donation is greatly valued. These are pieces of equipment you cannot get for money or gold these days because everybody across the world is looking for them.

“By this donation, RCCG has put us at a better advantage to be able to manage the pandemic.

“I am also pleased to hear from the Assistant General Overseer about the donation of masks, hand sanitisers, and for also supporting the poor and indigents with food items and other relief materials in the state and across the country.

“This has assisted in alleviating the effects of the lockdown on our people and ease the government’s load at this unprecedented time,” she added. (NAN)

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

