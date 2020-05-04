THE Kano Leadership for Advocacy and Development (Kano LEADS), an NGO, has urged Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state to recruit more medical personnel and recall retirees to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Convener of the group, Aishatu Dankani, while briefing newsmen, on Monday in Abuja, decried total failure of healthcare system in Kano.

She also enjoined Ganduje to declare a state of emergency in the health care sector in Kano to create avenue towards addressing squarely COVID-19 pandemic.

Dankani, who expressed concern over increasing health challenges in the state, advised Ganduje to provide additional medicament, laboratory reagents and Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to health facilities in the state.

According to her, the level of technical capacity and availability of PPEs are not in any way adequate as per minimal requirements for attending to such pandemic.

She also stressed the need for the Kano Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to thoroughly investigate the causes of the sudden increase in number of deaths especially among the elderly in Kano.

Dankani called on government to establish substantial number of test and screening centre in Kano, with at least one sample collection centre in each of the 44 Local Government and one in each border town.

“We are equally pleading with Nigeria Medical Association, all NGOs and Community-based organisations not to relent in participating as strong team members in this life and death challenge.

“We call on Kano government and all its related agencies to exhibit a higher sense of accountability and transparency in the management of resources and work in partnership with the Federal Government team, private individuals and development partners towards addressing covid-19 pandemic.”

Dankani used the occasion to enjoin the people of Kano to change their attitude and convert their abnormalities into a new progressive and transformative state.

The convener, however, commended the Federal Government for offering tangible technical and material support to the state as evidenced by the high-powered technical team sent to Kano.

Dankani also appreciated Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his dedication and untiring commitment for the well-being of Kano citizens in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“We equally express our sincere appreciation to Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu for his contribution of ambulance and direct distribution of palliative to low income earners in Kano,” she said. (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 17:37 GMT |

