THE Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) says it has distributed palliative to 100 vulnerable residents of Karu community in Abuja to cushion the hardship caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Dauda Mohammed, the Assistant Coordinator, Disaster Management Department, NRCS, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the distribution centre in Karu near Abuja that the palliative would relieve the hardship of the people.

According to him, the palliative is donated by a company, IHS Tower and Strength.

“So far, so good, we have finished with profiling and distributed to the affected people that have been profiled.

“The people include the needy like aged people, the sick, pregnant women, widows and orphans.

“We have provided them with food items such as rice, beans, garri, oil, maggi and indomie,’’ he said.

The official urged other philanthropists to help the residents, noting that the people will still need more support.

“We believe a lot of them are needy even before the COVID-19 lockdown. So with these, we want to bring succour and support to them.

“If you are an individual or organisation or part of other social corporate societies’ responsibilities you have anywhere, we’ll be glad to partner with you and support in touching the lives of the poor and vulnerable.

“At times, it’s not the distribution that matters but when it’s not uniquely conducted so that it gets to the right people.

“So far, we have 100 beneficiaries in Karu here, but in total across all the communities like AMAC, Bwari and Gwagwalada; we are targeting 1,500 households,’’ he said.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the donor and NRCS for supporting them at this critical time, noting that the support will also help them to have a fulfilled Ramadan.

Mrs Khadijat Mohammed, one of the beneficiaries, appreciated the support, saying “we pray to God to triple it for them, especially in the month of Ramadan.

“Coronavirus has caused hunger for so many people.

“They really tried for us; look at what they gave us. We did not expect it at all.

“May God replenish them so that they would not regret doing this for us; we pray to have the capacity to do it to other people too.’’

Another beneficiary, Mr Pada Clement, said: “I have never seen this happening before in this community.

“I am very impressed with the distribution. If other organisations can do like Red Cross, it will go a long way to help the masses. We appreciate their kind gesture.’’

Similarly, Mrs Samuel Glory, a beneficiary, said she was very excited and happy.

“I want to thank the Nigerian Red Cross for giving me these items,’’ she said.

Mr Ado Inuwa, the representative of Waziri of Karu community, thanked the donor and NRCS for facilitating it.

“We want to appreciate HIS and Red Cross for bringing palliative to our community; God bless them,’’ he said. (NAN)

– May 5, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

