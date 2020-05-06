THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it has supported Borno State health authorities to set up the isolation centre for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at Maiduguri General Hospital.

The humanitarian institution stated this in a document on ICRC Response to COVID-19 Nigeria, March-April 2020, released on Wednesday in Abuja.

It stated that ICRC would continue to respond to the humanitarian needs of ongoing armed conflicts and other situations of violence, while adapting its activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“Moreover, the ICRC joins the efforts of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) the authorities and other humanitarian actors to curb the spread of the virus.

“ICRC surgical team, continues to treat Weapon-wounded patients in Maiduguri, with additional measures put in place to identify potential COVID-19 cases and minimise the risk of spread of the infection.

“ICRC installed a triage tent at the entrance of the Maiduguri specialist hospital and increased the space between the beds at its surgical ward, to ensure sufficient physical distance between patients,’’ it stated.

It further stated that the ICRC setup a “fever clinic” at the hospital to facilitate the triage of COVID-19 patients at the entrance of the hospital.

It said women and young children from violence affected areas, continued to represent the vast majority of the patients at the 18 primary healthcare facilities supported by ICRC with human resource incentives, drug supplies and prevention initiatives.

“Internally displaced people and local communities have received accurate information on COVID-19 through radio programmes, posters and social media content, developed with the NRCS in Shuwa Arab, Kanuri, Hausa and English.

“The ICRC continues to improve access to shelter, hygiene facilities and clean water for displaced people.

“Improving living conditions and ensuring proper hygiene and access to clean water is one of the key strategies to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“NRCS volunteers have been spreading the information on COVID-19, using public speakers in 37 IDP camps with ICRC support,’’ it further said.

According to the document, over 12,500 households in IDP camps received soaps in the period.

“ICRC continues to support livelihoods for the most vulnerable communities through cash grants, seeds and tools distribution, at the time when these communities suffer the economic consequences of the pandemic.

“Detainees received hygiene items from the ICRC in the stated period.

“Personal and collective hygiene items such as soaps and washing powder have been distributed to five places of detention, for a total of 7,500 detainees.

“2,000 COVID-19 information posters in English, Hausa and Kanuri, were delivered and 16 handwashing stands installed in various detention facilities.

“Furthermore, the detaining authorities have been supported by the ICRC to enhance preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, with guidelines and best practices, ’’ it stated.

In addition, it stated that various tools were developed to support the Nigerian authorities preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In particular, general guidelines on preparedness and response to COVlD-19 in places of detention, providing practical information on measures to be taken by detaining authorities, were sent to the Nigerian Army, Police as well as Correctional Service.

“Also, as restrictive measures are enforced by the authorities (such as lockdown and states boundary closure) general guidelines were sent to the Nigerian Army and Police, to remind them of their obligations to comply with relevant international rules and standards,” it added. (NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 12:45 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)