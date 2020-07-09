The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Government Residential Area (GRA) in District 9141, on Thursday, unveiled three billboards at strategic locations as part of its mass education programme to increase awareness on COVID-19.

Assistant Governor of Zone 18, District 9141, Mr Mudiaga Iyomi, while unveiling the billboards, said it was to create awareness with the target of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Iyomi said the club knew that COVID-19 was currently a pandemic that was ravaging the entire world, saying he was aware the virus had a lot of impact on people.

According to him, the coronavirus pandemic has affected many people’s ability to continue their daily means of livelihood.

He said “Rotary club as a responsible organisation is taking part in the campaign to educate the public, not just via the virtual or radio media events but with what people can see, read and relate with.

“The locations we decided to mount the billboards are very strategic because of high vehicular and human traffic.

The Assistant Governor of Zone 18 commended Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, GRA for the programme.

He said “this is really commendable by the club; it will help the people to understand that the virus is living with us but there are many things we can do to protect ourselves.”

Iyomi said while policy makers had advised government to open up the economy, people must take responsible actions to stop the virus from spreading.

“The virus doesn’t move on its own, it’s people that are moving it from one place to another, so this is a strategy to ensure that people are more cautious,” he said.

Veronique Tabai, the President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, GRA, said that the club was worried that the number of COVID-19 positive cases had continued to rise on daily basis.

“So, because rotary cares, we see it as very important for people to know ways to prevent the virus from spreading.

“It’s clear that there are some safety measures people were not yet taking, this is to improve on the awareness of people,” she said.

Tabai said that the club’s mission was to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace.

She added that Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, GRA, keyed in by providing relevant information to the populace.

Some of the write ups on the billboards are: “endeavour to carry tissue paper always to catch your cough or sneeze.

“Bin it, do not liter used tissue, dispose them immediately; kill it, wash your hands always with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

“Stay alert to stay safe, control the virus, keep a safe distance, stay at home as much as possible, save lives.”

The three locations of the billboards are the Mummy B Road, New GRA, and Airport Road, Rukpoku Roundabout Airport Road and Rumuomasi Roundabout, Aba Road. (NAN)

