THE total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has reached 10,015, with 595 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, has said.

“We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprise 84 per cent of the total new cases,’’ the minister said in his daily update on Sunday night.

The Western Cape Province leads with 5,168 cases, followed by Gauteng Province with 1,952, KwaZulu-Natal Province with 1,353, and the Eastern Cape Province with 1,218.

“Regrettably, we report eight more COVID-19 related deaths: three from the Western Cape, one from the Eastern Cape, and four from Gauteng,’’ Mkhize said, adding that the death toll reached 194.

“We are, however, encouraged by the number of recoveries, which was 4,173 as of May 9.

So far, a total of 341,336 tests have been conducted, Mkhize said. (Xinhua/NAN)

– May 11, 2020 @ 8:45 GMT |

