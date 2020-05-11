SOUTH Korea reported 35 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,909.

After hitting the bottom at two on May 6, the daily caseload continued to grow from 12 on Friday to 18 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday each.

Of the new cases, six were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,133.

No death was confirmed for the fourth consecutive day, leaving the death toll at 256.

The total fatality rate stood at 2.35 per cent.

A total of 22 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,632.

The total recovery rate was 88.3 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 668,000 people, among whom 646,661 tested negative for the virus and 10,922 are being checked. (Xinhua/NAN)

