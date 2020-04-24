Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) on Thursday in Ibadan, distributed a trailer load of rice as palliative to the 99 wards in Oyo South Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Oyo South Senatorial District is made up of nine Local Government Areas, spanning Ibadan and Ibarapa zones of the state.

They are: Ibadan South-West, Ibadan South-East, Ibadan North-East, Ibadan North-West, Ibadan North, Ido, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East and Ibarapa North.

Balogun said that the palliative distributed was to cushion the economic effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

The lawmaker urged constituents to persevere and support the effort of Gov. Seyi Makinde in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

“I am distributing this today to cushion the hardship faced by constituents as a result of the deadly COVID-19 ravaging the world.

“It is a token from our part to support the effort of the state government in containing the spread of the virus in our dear state and Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the people to pray fervently and seek the intervention of God toward the containment of the deadly virus at this period of Ramadan.

Balogun also enjoined the people to adhere strictly to directives of government and all preventive measures reeled out by health professionals.

The lawmaker urged them to observe constant hand washing with running water and soap, use hand sanitizer and face masks as directed by health professionals.

NAN reports that the bags of rice were received by representatives of the various wards in the senatorial district.(NAN)

