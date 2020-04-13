Sen. Istifanus Gyang, Senator representing Plateau North at the National Assembly, has urged governments at all levels to provide palliatives to ease the sufferings of people affected by the current lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, made the call in his Easter message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms.

“In view of the severe stress and hunger which Nigerians have come under due to the COVID-19 lockdown, governments at all levels should quickly implement decisions to provide relief and palliatives to the people.

“The distribution of the palliatives should be extended to all parts of the country based on the principles of equity, inclusion and representation,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the Easter celebration was coming at a time when Plateau and the entire nation were under COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Gyang regretted that the pandemic came along with obvious challenges of the health and livelihood of the people and also the economic decline, generating palpable fear and despondency.

He said that despite the gloomy picture, he has faith in God and his mercy, that the people would survive from the stressful and difficult situation.

He, however, stated that every citizen was required to comply with basic hygiene practices and the measures outlined by government to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

The lawmaker wished the people of Plateau and indeed all Nigerians victory against the Coronavirus as the world celebrate the Easter in prayers and repentance.

“As it was impossible for the grave to hold Jesus captive, making his resurrection an unstoppable reality, so shall we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and there shall be a turnaround for good,” he declared. (NAN)

– Apr. 13, 2020 @ 9:15 GMT |

