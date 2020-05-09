Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu has donated solar powered systems to 45 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) towards combating the coronavirus pandemic in Oyo state.

The items were distributed on Friday across the 33 local governments area in the state to support the effort of Gov. Seyi Makinde in the health sector.

Sunmonu, representing Oyo Central in the Senate and a former Speaker in Oyo Assembly, donated the items through Monsurat Olajumoke Sunmonu World Empowerment Foundation (MOSWEF) in conjunction with Lumos Nigeria.

Mr Oluwaseyi Ajayi, Director of MOSWEF, said that the gesture was aimed at equipping PHCs across the 33 local government areas.

He said that the appliances would ameliorate the incessant power outage experienced across the facilities and promote better healthcare delivery.

“We know the critical roles the PHCs play and the impact of electricity on personnel and patients towards an overall better medical experiences.

“And we considered it imperative to partner with Lumos to provide this support to the state,” he said.

Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer, Lumos Nigeria, said that the gesture was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“As one of Africa’s leading providers of high quality solar home systems, we ensure that our contributions to the growth and development of our society is prioritised.

“As part of our support for the state in the fight against COVID-19, we collaborated with MOSWEF to empower PHCs in Oyo state,” she said.

She stressed that the solar powered devices were capable of powering many basic home appliances such as fans, television, radio sets, vaccine fridges, desk and laptop computer systems.

Adebajo said that the devices would make service delivery enjoyable at this period when the sector is faced with the herculean tasks.

Some officials of the benefitting PHCs commended the facilitators for their timely intervention, saying such would further help in the delivery of qualitative medical care services. (NAN)

– May 9, 2020 @ 8:35 GMT |

