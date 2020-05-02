The Director of Administration in the office of the Senate President, Mr Femi Fadairo, has donated foodstuffs and cash to some indigents in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foodstuffs and cash were mainly given to the elderly women and some nursing mothers on Saturday in Akure.

Fadairo said it was the right thing to do during this period of lockdown when many people are facing economic challenges.

He said that the gesture was part of his own way of giving back to his people.

“I see it as giving back in my own little way to our communities in Akure.

“This is not the first time I am doing this.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, I have been reaching out to the widows, women, paying for WAEC fees and buying JAMB forms for Akure indigents,’’ he said.

NAN reports that some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen, were full of praises form the kind gesture from Fadairo.

Mrs Beatrice Omotosho commended the donor for the food and cash donations and urged other public-spirited individuals to emulate the gesture.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Nike Ojo, also expressed appreciation for the gesture, praying that God would continue to bless the donor. (NAN)

May 2, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT

