Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has announced the recording of first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the state.

In a special broadcast on Monday, Tambuwal said, “it is with a very heavy heart and sadness that I break this news to my fellow citizens today of a case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Sokoto.

“The index person is receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, at the moment.

”Now that the case has been confirmed, the patented shall be transferred to the Sokoto state established isolation center at Amanawa.

“I appeal to our citizens to continue to obey and respect all the measures laid out by all the health experts for us to continue to contain the spread of the scourge of this virus, which is a reality.

“We have heard about it before, but it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government and as citizens to curtail the spread.

“I therefore appeal once again, that all measures put in place should continue to be respected. And, if need be, for the safety of the generality of the people of Sokoto state, we may take further necessary measures,” he said.

The governor further appealed for support and cooperation, in the best interest of all.

“We pray that God Almighty shall Grant him speedy recovery and that God Almighty shall help us to curtail the spread of this pandemic,” Tambuwal added. (NAN)

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 9:19 GMT |

