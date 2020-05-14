GOV. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday applauded the management of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc for supporting the state with Personnal Protection Equipment (PPE).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor spoke while receiving the donation from the company’s representative at government house in Sokoto.

This is contained in a statement issued by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser Media and Publicity Muhammad Bello and made available to newsmen.

The statement quoted Tambuwal as saying that the gesture would assist the state in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the FMN’s support is a demonstration of the cordial relationship between the state and the company and its Chairman, Mr John Coumantaros.

“This donation came at a time when we need every support to combat the tide of COVID-19 in the state.

“It is a good gesture from Mr Coumantaros, an American whose business is yet to be established in Sokoto and is far removed from the problems here,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Coumantros had handed over items including 1,000 facemasks, 10,000 hand gloves, 30 coveralls (TVEK), 100 coveralls (no-woven) and 30 goggles, to the Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Ali Inname.

The FMN, in its letter presented to the governor, commended the state government for the steps taken so far to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 disease in the state.

“During these trying times, we need to come together as a people to fight the scourge of the COVID-19 virus which is casting a shadow on our way of life in Nigeria and the world,” the letter read in part.

NAN

– May 14, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

