KANO State, the commercial city of Northern Nigeria is witnessing a spate of mysterious deaths. Between Thursday, April 30 and Friday May 1, four prominent Nigerians living in the state have joined the growing number of unexplainable deaths in the state. They include Aliyu Daneji, father of national coordinator, Presidential Task Force, PTF on COVID-19; Isah Abdullahi, younger brother to the late AVM Hamza Abdullahi; Aminu Galadanchi, and Rufai Abdulmalik, retired director/senior manager with the defunct Bank of the North.

It is unclear how many people have died so far in Kano because deaths in many parts of Nigeria are not registered, and so for those who died outside of hospital, no records are kept. This makes it difficult to understand how many people have died in recent weeks in the state.

Sabitu Shaibu, deputy head of the state task force on Covid-19, is hoping to release preliminary findings of the investigation by next week, but believes that most of the rumoured deaths are from natural causes and says the figure is below the average death rate for Kano. The mysterious deaths have generated concerns in the state, with many medical experts attributing it to the upsurge in community spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country.

Private hospitals, which provide a significant part of health services in the state, have been closed due to coronavirus fears. This could mean a lack of support for those with existing conditions who may have died as a result. Nagoma Sadiq, who works at the Aminu Kano Hospital, thinks this could be behind the additional deaths, but he is also not ruling out coronavirus.

“It’s shocking to most of us that the count of the dead is alarming. But it’s likely due to the reduction in the number of health institutions available in the state. Because there are a lot of hypertensive patients, diabetic patients, asthmatic patients, cancer patients, and they don’t have much access to the hospitals. The lockdown is affecting everybody. Our poor majority don’t even have a vehicle to take them to the hospitals,” he said.

But the state government, which initially denied that anything was wrong, has now admitted that there is unexplainable death in the state. They attributed most of the deaths to high blood pressure, malaria, ulcer and even hunger. Muhammad Garba, commissioner for information in the state, said the recent deaths in the state were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.

“Although an investigation into the cause of the deaths is still ongoing, preliminary reports from thevstate Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths were not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.vReports have shown that most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis, and acute malaria,” he said.

Kano state has become the centre of the pandemic in northern Nigeria, with 219 confirmed coronavirus cases. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, said: “Over the past week there have been reports of mysterious deaths in our great Kano state and I’m here to assure everyone that investigations are already ongoing. Autopsies are still being carried out, but so far there’s been nothing to suggest that they are linked with Covid-19.”

Four members of the Kano government’s COVID-19 taskforce, including the co-chair, have already reportedly contracted the virus. Ibrahim Musa, a medical doctor working at a federal hospital in Kano, described a sharp rise in cases of pneumonia over recent weeks, with widespread suspicions by medical personnel that the cases are linked to Covid-19.

“Pneumonia cases have been rising, but that is not being recorded as Covid-19 because they are not testing. The pattern emerging widely is that elderly people are dying more. These deaths started happening when the lockdown was on the ground,” he said.

Kano recorded its first case on 11 April. Since then, hospitals across the state have dramatically scaled down their services to ease up space in a severely overstretched health system and to protect medical staff from patients, now suspected of having Covid-19. All but emergency operations and treatment have been cancelled.

To address the emerging health crisis in Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a total lockdown of the state for two weeks. In a national broadcast on Monday, April 27, the president said the measure was to enable the federal government contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“As we continue to streamline our response in the centres of Lagos and the FCT, I am gravely concerned about the unfortunate developments in Kano in recent days. Although an in-depth investigation is still on-going, we have decided to deploy additional federal government manpower, material and technical resources to strengthen and support the state government’s efforts, with immediate effect.

“In Kano, and indeed many other states that are recording new cases, preliminary findings show that such cases are mostly from interstate travel and emerging community transmission. With regard to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The federal government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring states,” he said.

But Governor Ganduje has appealed for an urgent ease of the 14-day total lockdown the federal government imposed on the state. He said it was important to relax the lockdown for a while in order to ease the hardship in the state, especially in the holy month of Ramadan. “We would engage the presidential task force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano.

“We are making this appeal on behalf of our people, who are presently running out of food items. We would love the federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state,” he said.

