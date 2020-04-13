The Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), on Monday, warned its members against violating Enugu State Government’s social restriction order meant to check the spread of coronavirus.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had directed that commercial tricycle operators should carry only two passengers at a time and should not operate beyond the state’s land boundaries.

The Chairman of ATRTU Enugu State, Mr Benjamin Ikah, gave the warning in a statement obtained by NAN in Enugu.

Ikah said that the association’s taskforce had been directed to apprehend and hand over to the police any tricycle operator caught violating the government’s directives.

“ATRTU wishes to remind our members that the directives by the government that all tricycle operators should be carrying two passengers only and should not operate beyond the state’s land boundaries are still in force.

“This public announcement is sequel to security reports that some tricycle operators have started carrying more than two passengers and are also operating beyond the state’s land boundaries in total defiance of the state government’s order.

“`These ugly acts are capable of sabotaging the cherished and tireless efforts of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in containing the spread of this deadly virus.

“The Union, therefore, warns those involved in these acts to desist and ensure they carrying only two passengers and stop operating close to, or beyond the state’s boundaries,’’ he added. (NAN)

