THE University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, has put all medical personnel who had close contacts with a deceased patient suspected to have died of COVID-19 in the hospital on self-isolation. The management of the hospital also suspended Professor Kazeem Salami, senior consultant, who allegedly facilitated the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of the deceased, for alleged unethical conduct.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ilorin on Tuesday, Professor Abdullah Yusuff, chief medical director, UITH, said: “Already, all UITH staff with close contact with the deceased patient on the night of his admission, or his corpse have been ordered to proceed on self-isolation. Besides, the ‘A and E’ ward and the ambulance used to convey his corpse to Offa had been promptly fumigated.

“The management of the hospital has placed Prof A. K. Salami on immediate suspension as a Senior Consultant in this hospital bordering on his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of the suspected COVID -19 patient, who died in the hospital on the 2nd of April, 2020.

“In the same vein, the UITH management has constituted a Medical Investigation Committee on the COVID-19 suspected case. The committee, which is headed by Professor E.O. Afolayan, has other members as Professor B.S. Alabi, Professor (Mrs) G.F. Adepoju, who is the Chairperson, Ethical Committee of the hospital, Mrs. I.A. Akosile, Deputy Director (Legal), Professor G.K. Oshagbemi, Dr L.J. Olosunde, who is the local president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Mr. O.A. Olatunde, Chairman, UITH branch of JOHESU, Mr. G.E. Salami, Chairman, NANNM, UITH and Mrs. O.O. Olubolaji, who will serve as the Secretary of the high powered body.”

Yusuff said the committee would investigate the allegations of the COVID-19 suspected case who died on April 2, 2020. The deceased was brought in by a relative, who is also a member of staff (Professor A.K. Salami), investigate the process of admission, management and eventual release of the corpse, investigate motives behind the concealment of accurate information provided by the patient’s relative, determine the culpability of the patient’s relative involved; and make appropriate recommendations to forestall future recurrence of the act.

The committee is expected to submit its report within a week from the date of its first sitting.

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 21:25 GMT |

