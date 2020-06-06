EBONYI government has threatened to shut the Margaret Umahi International Market, Abakaliki, over the trader’s non-compliance to Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautionary measures.

The warning is contained in a statement signed and issued on Saturday in Abakaliki by Mr Uchenna Orjii, state Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

The commissioner said that the governor was dismayed with findings during recent visits to the market by Gov. David Umahi

The commissioner said that Umahi had observed that over 80 per cent of traders and buyers did not use face masks, hand sanitisers or washed their hands in running water.

“Government will have no option than to shut the market for any form of business transaction if violations of the COVID-19 protocols continue,” he warned.

The commissioner said the governor also observed with dismay that traders were chased from the market at an unauthorised period while market leaders collected N50 from each of them to allow them into the market.

“All forms of illegal levies collections must cease and ‘marketers’ are free to conduct their daily activities anytime they wish-to.

“Government has equally observed that business activities have re-commenced at the old Abakapa Market and we hereby remind everyone that the old market was designated as a residential area.

“No form of sales or business transaction should be conducted at the entire location as any one found opening shops other than residential reasons, shall be arrested forthwith,” he said.

NAN

June 6, 2020

