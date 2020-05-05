UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Tuesday, reiterated its commitment to training healthcare workers and providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) aimed at protecting women and children.

Mrs Ulla Mueller, Country Representative, UNFPA, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mueller said UNFPA was focused on maintaining essential health services and building capacity to ensuring safe delivery for women.

She expressed satisfaction with the accelerated success of UNFPA in reducing maternal mortality.

“We have come a long way in Nigeria.

“In the past, Nigeria had over 800 maternal deaths, which has reduced to 514.

“Our concern is that some of these our successes may be rolled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ Mueller said.

The Nigeria representative said that UNFPA had set up call and counselling centres for protection of women against domestic violence in line with the lockdown response plans.

According to her, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) deprives every country of essential contributions of women.

The Country Rep., however, reiterated the determination of UNFPA to work in synergy with communities to educate women on safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Women need to know that there is no evidence that they are not at risk of COVID-19 infection.

“We need also to note that COVID-19 is not a conspiracy theory and so, we should stop sharing speculations in order not to instil fear,’’ she said.

Mueller, who commended the Federal Government for responding well to COVID-19 pandemic, promised a stronger partnership in protecting women and children. (NAN)

– May 5, 2020 @ 16:49 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)