A Virologist, Dr. Solomon Chollom, has recommended the use of cotton-based materials in the production of face masks, as they allow for ease in breathing when compared to order fabrics.

Chollom made the recommendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday.

He explained that cotton fabricated face masks if worn appropriately, helped in curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as it prevented the spread of droplets from the nose or mouth which could be infectious.

“If the face mask is worn appropriately, covering the mouth and the nose, droplets of microorganisms are retained by the cloth which serves as a filter and spread of such microorganisms is prevented,” he said.

The virologist said that the cloth face masks also gave adequate protection, and also had the advantage of being economical as they could be rewashed, dried, ironed, and used for a long time.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to make use of the cotton-based face masks to help in curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

He, however, said that the N95 face mask was the most effective, hence it was recommended for clinical use where interaction with organisms was high amongst health care professionals.

According to Chollom, the N95 also has a respirator in it, which makes it easier to breathe, especially when worn for a long time.

He further said that Surgical Mask was also recommended for clinical use, while the cloth mask was recommended for use by the general public due to the limited number of the N95 and surgical masks in the world.

“The general public should make use of the cotton-based face masks as they are still effective when used appropriately,” he said.

The expert also advised said that the face masks should be used in public gatherings and not at home. (NAN)

– Jun. 24, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)