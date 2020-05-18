THE Ekiti State government, on Monday, disclosed that a total of 177 tests had so far been conducted since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made this known at a media briefing by the state Task Force on COVID-19, in Ado Ekiti.

“So far, we have conducted COVID-19 test for 177 persons, with 19 confirmed cases and five active cases,” she said.

The commissioner added that a molecular laboratory was being set up by the state government, adding that random testing would commence soon.

“We want to guard against any form of community transmission of coronavirus and its further spread.

“We believe that with the random tests, which we are starting soon, the status of more people will be known and it will help us to contain the deadly virus.

“I want to urge our people to make themselves available for the test”, she said.

Also speaking, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, the Coordinator of the task force and Director-General, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery, said names of individuals and corporate organisations that contributed to the COVID-19 funds had been published.

This, he explained, was in line with the transparency and accountability agenda of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

Aluko further said that another round of palliative distribution for the poor and the vulnerable residents would commence next week.

