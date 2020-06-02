THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised governments in Africa to ease lockdowns in a systematic step-by-step approach as detailed in the guidelines issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The UN’s health agency said this in a weekly bulletin on outbreaks and other emergencies released on Tuesday and posted on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

The Weekly Bulletin for Week 22 from May 25 to May 31, 2020 focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region.

The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 114 events in the region.

The edition covers COVID-19 in the WHO African Region, Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Cholera in Ethiopia.

According to the bulletin, COVID-19 outbreak continues in Africa, with the total number of confirmed cases surpassing 100, 000.

“The overall trends continue to rise although with variation among countries.

“Many countries have started easing confinement measures imposed earlier but they are advised to follow the guidelines issued on that,” it said.

The agency also advised countries to continue with containment and mitigation measures.

“African governments need to continue with the containment and mitigation measures that many have implemented, in order to slow the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Active case finding, population screening, testing and contact follow-up are particularly important.

“Governments need to commit local resources, supplemented by the donor communities to this response.

“In addition, humanitarian corridors need to be opened up for the movement of essential supplies and personnel in the many countries whose borders have closed as part of their COVID-19 response,” WHO said.

In addition, the agency said the resurgence of Ebola in Beni, DRC, since the April 10, 2020 highlighted the importance of constant and heightened vigilance.

“It heightened the importance of vigilance for this disease in the face of significant challenges affecting the response and the need to respond to other health emergencies, including COVID-19.

“Although, the 42-day countdown to end of outbreak declaration has re-started,” the agency stated.

According to WHO, there has been no new reported confirmed case of Ebola in DRC during week 22 (week ending 31 May 2020).

“This is the 34th successive day with zero reported confirmed EVD cases since the resurgence of the outbreak on 10 April, 2020.

“As of 31 May, 2019, a total of 3, 463 EVD cases, including 3, 317 confirmed and 146 probable cases have been reported.

“To date, confirmed cases have been reported from 29 health zones and as of 31 May, 2020, a total of 2, 280 deaths were recorded,” it said.

The agency, however, said local and national authorities in DRC needed to continue to reinforce surveillance and response measures in the areas affected by the EVD outbreak in order to prevent a major resurgence of cases.

“Increased community engagement is necessary at this point, as survivors experience increasing stigmatisation and rumours abound,” it said.

Meanwhile, WHO said the ongoing cholera outbreak in three regions of Ethiopia had continued poised many challenges, in spite of the declining trend.

“There is poor sanitation, hygiene and housing in at least one of the affected areas, along with lack of oral cholera vaccine and water treatment chemicals, as well as a recurrence in a previously controlled area.

“The ongoing cholera outbreak in three regions of Ethiopia needs urgent attention from local and national authorities and partners, to capitalise on the declining trend and prevent any recurrence or geographical spread,’’ it stated.

NAN

June 2, 2020

