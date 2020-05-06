NORTHERN Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) has distributed food items to 200 widows and vulnerable persons in Bauchi State as palliatives to cushion the hardship occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and Ramadan period.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which took place on Wednesday, was in collaboration with the office of Bauchi state First Lady.

NAN reports that the forum also made a presentation to the people on adhering to the guidelines on COVID -19, especially social distancing.

Presenting the items, Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Dr Aisha Mohammed, said the gesture was being extended to cover the 19 northern states.

Mohmamed called for prayers to God during this period of Ramadan, to rid the nation of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammed said Bauchi state had introduced a similar program under the office of the fFirst Lady of the state, to support orphans, women, youth, children and other groups of vulnerable people.

She called on philanthropists in the society to support orphans and vulnerable persons in the state.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Mrs Ladi Yakubu appreciated the efforts of the NGWF and office of the First Lady of Bauchi state, hoping that in future, orphans and vulnerable persons would give back to the society.(NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 12:39 GMT |

