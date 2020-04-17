The Yobe State Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has said the suspected Coronavirus case recorded in Nguru Local Government Area has been confirmed negative.

Dr Mohammed Gana, the state Commissioner for Health and also a member of the COVID-19 committee, declared this on Thursday in Damaturu.

Gana said after all standard guidelines assessment and protocols were followed, person’s samples were collected and sent to laboratory in Abuja for testing and the result turned out to be negative.

“Because of some etymological trend, the history of travel, the possible contacts by virtue of the patient’s profession in Lagos being a tea hawker.

“We felt that there was need to rule out COVID-19, especially for the fact that he presented with cough fever and difficulty in breathing. So his samples were collected and sent to Abuja for testing.

“At this juncture, I am very happy to announce that the results came out negative. We now confirmed that the patient does not have Coronavirus disease,” Gana announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the patient traveled from Lagos and arrived at the motor park in Nguru local government, people noticed that the person was actually sick.

“They immediately alerted Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer of the local government for necessary action.

“The rapid response team with staff of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Nguru took the patient to an isolation centre of the FMC before he was transferred to Central isolation centre in the Specialist Hospital Damaturu,” said the commissioner. (NAN)

– Apr. 17, 2020 @ 9:59 GMT |

