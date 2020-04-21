The Kaduna State Vigilante Service, Zaria Unit, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health have embarked on contact tracing of residents in Zaria, who returned from Lagos and other cities with high burden of COVID-19.

The Zonal Commandant of the service, Malam Bala Galadima, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Zaria, that the tracking was part of the measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 in the area.

According to him, the service is also collaborating with various traditional rulers in the area to obtain data of residents who returned from Lagos, FCT and other states with high burden of the disease.

“So far, the team has obtained the sample of over 15 people and many results tested negative to COVID -19,’’ he said.

The commandant noted that the presence of vigilante personnel during the exercise, suppressed resistance by many rural communities and ensured smooth operation by the health workers, especially in rural communities.

He said the team went to three different houses in Gaskiya Layout in Zaria, Basawa, Nagoyi, Dallatu and other neighboring communities.

Galadima said the service also went into several communities to remind them of the subsistence of the law banning public gathering in the state.

He noted that part of the major challenge of the implementation of the lockdown order was the complaint of hunger and lack of some basic amenities by many residents.

He said the service had intensified efforts toward ensuring compliance to the lockdown order, adding that it arrested several motorists who violated the stay- at -home order at various places within Zaria metropolis. (NAN)

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)