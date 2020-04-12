Enugu State Government says it has distributed no fewer than 6,000 of 50 kilogram bags of rice to people of the state as palliative to cushion effect of lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Mathew Idu made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Idu said that the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had unveiled the bags of rice tagged `Coal City Rice’ for distribution to the 17 local government areas of the state, churches and Persons Living with Disabilities.

The commissioner said that the rice were produced by the five agrarian local governments of the state comprising Aninri, Ezeagu, Isiuzo, Nkanu East and Uzouwani.

He said that the governor also purchased 30 rice de-stoning machines shared to millers in the five council areas to enable them mill and clean the rice.

Idu said that the state government distributed other items to the people including maize, guinea corn, noodles and bottled water donated by some groups and companies.

The commissioner said that the governor was doing everything possible to ensure that the people were catered for during the lockdown.

He appealed to residents of the state to abide by the stay at home order, social distancing and regular hand washing to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus disease. (NAN)

– Apr. 12, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

