The Minister of State for petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has commended the effort of Nigeria health workers in the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

Sylva gave the commendation in his Easter message released in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, this year’s celebration has come in a time of global anxiety, it has come in a time when halls are empty and services live-streamed and, perhaps, there may be no greater test of our faith than this.

“We are a nation of tough people, of strong resolves and unyielding spirit. I am confident, as we all are that even pandemics bow to the power of salvation.

“I commend our health care workers who have been in the frontlines defending us, there can hardly be a deeper sense of patriotism and sacrifice,” he said

He further commended the Federal Government for its precise response to this pandemic which, quite deservedly, had attracted the applause of the World Health Organization.

“I commend Nigerians, of all faith and creed, for adjusting to this all but temporary reality, for abiding by rules and for powering our dear country on with that quintessential positive energy.

“God’s grace will continue its glow on our dear country. Happy Easter Celebrations and stay safe,” he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 12, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)