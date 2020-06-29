SOME residents of Abakaliki, Ebonyi have expressed worry over the rising cases of COVID-19 since the disease was first reported in the state in April.

The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki said that the rise had fuelled anxiety among the people.

They urged the government to re-evaluate its strategy to curb the spread, adding that if not contained it would lead to community infection in the state.

Mr Louis Onwe, a civil servant described the latest confirmed cases of the virus and deaths in Ebonyi as alarming, stressing that unless there was joint effort between the people and government, the state might lose the fight.

“Some who doubted the existence of COVID-19 and reality of the virus will have by now come to terms with the truth and reality of the disease.

“We have to obey all approved restrictions, guidelines, regulations and other protocols to check further spread of the virus in our state.

“With the present economic situation and worsening hunger in the state occasioned by the pandemic, we must strive to avoid behaviour that will compromise our health,” Onwe said.

Mrs Catherine Ofoke lamented that many people especially those living in the rural areas no longer adhered to safety measures including wearing face masks or even observing the simplest COVID-19 regulations.

“It is necessary for government to review and re-evaluate the COVID-19 fight strategy as well as sanctions against violators.

“It is disheartening that while we witness daily rise of infected persons and deaths in the state, some still behave as if the existence of the disease is a fairy tale.

“We are yet to hear from authorities the number of persons so far convicted for violating COVID-19 protocol in the state and until this is done, people will continue to flout the restrictions and other safety protocols,” Ofoke said.

Another resident, Mr Pius Chukwu said that the latest update which put confirmed cases in the state at

503 was not only alarming but disturbing, adding that the situation called for synergy among stakeholders.

“We may soon plunge into community infection if the spread continues to soar this way; government needs to do a reappraisal of its fighting technique and enforcement of all established rules, regulations and protocols,” Chukwu said.

The Ebonyi government in its fight against the deadly virus has established isolation and treatment centres in some parts of the state.

Gov. Dave Umahi upgraded Elinwovu General Hospital to COVID-19 treatment and isolation centre with 150 bed space and equipped the hospital with COVID-19 testing and treatment facilities.

NAN reports that 24 health workers have been infected with the virus in Ebonyi while three deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

NAN also reports that out of 503 confirmed cases in Ebonyi, 357 patients have been treated and discharged in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocol, while 3,369 samples have been tested.

NAN

– Jun. 29, 2020 @ 18:50 GMT |

