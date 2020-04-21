Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, has commended Ecobank Nigeria for donating food items to support the state government’s relief efforts to mitigate the effects of the lockdown on citizens due to the coronavirus.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, who received the items and spoke on behalf of the governor, said Ecobank has always been a good corporate citizen of the state. He assured that the items would be deployed for the purpose they are meant for.

“I want to place on record that as a government, we are pleased with Ecobank, the pan African bank for identifying with the good people of Lagos state at this moment of need. We will ensure the distribution is transparent and the items get to the indigent people who are vulnerable and therefore most affected by the lockdown. I enjoin Lagosians to continue in their cooperation with the state government’s several initiatives at checking the spread of the global pandemic such as the lockdown and social distancing campaign. There is light at the end of the tunnel”. The Governor stated.

Earlier, Patrick Akinwutan, managing director, Ecobank Nigeria, who was represented by Head, Agribusiness, Moji Oguntoyinbo, said the donation is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility, CSR, initiatives to support those in need within the environment where the bank does business. He disclosed that the Bank is doing similar donation to other states across the country.

