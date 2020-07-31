AKINTUNDE Ogunfeyimi, the Chief Medical Director, Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, has urged Nigerians not to ignore the COVID-19 protocols during and after the Sallah celebration.

Ogunfeyimi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Okitipupa that festive periods usually attracts large population of people, which was one of the contraction channels of COVID-19.

The medical expert said that many people might be vunerable to the virus, if they failed to observe the COVID-19 protocols, especially the use of face masks and social distancing.

According to him, regular washing of hands with soaps and water, the use of alcohol based sanitiser, use of face masks, and maintaining social distancing are the protocols of COVID-19.

“Many people who will gather together, especially during festive periods like this, will throw caution to the winds by ignoring the COVID-19 protocols.

“I implore people to adhere strictly to the protocols during and after the Sallah to curtail the spread of the virus,” he said.

Ogunfeyimi also advised that people with symptoms of persistent headache, dry cough, cold, high fever, breathing difficulties and other symptoms associated with COVID-19 should visit any government hospital to know their status. (NAN)

Jul. 31, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT

