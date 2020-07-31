THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has warned commercial vehicle drivers against violating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol while conveying passengers during the Eid-El-Kabir.

The FCT sector commander, Mr Gora Wobin, issued the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday. He said that drivers who violate the protocol would be sanctioned.

Wobin said that there were a specified number of passengers each vehicle could convey as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID -19 pandemic.

According to him, a normal five-seater vehicle is expected to carry only four passengers, just as a high capacity vehicle such as a Coaster bus and luxury buses will only accommodate 50 per cent of their capacity.

He, however, noted that some of the drivers still carried more than the stipulated numbers assigned them by the Federal Government.

He said this was the major problem the Corps had battled within the FCT and environs.

“The major thing we are battling with in Abuja is the city movement that is, the intra city movement.

“Some of them, the smaller vehicles, the taxis, who are supposed to carry one passenger in front besides the driver, and then two others behind to justify the social distance are disobeying the law.

“Some do not even do that at all. They still carry three at the back, although, when we see such we ask them to drop the excess passenger.

“There are some like the Costa buses which normally carry 30 passengers to 32 passengers, but since COVID-19, they are meant to carry just 16 passengers, you will see them carrying between 20 passengers to 25 passengers which is not supposed to be.

“Now, the government said, cut down the number of passengers you carry to 50 per cent. If you are used to carrying 30 passengers you are expected to limit it to 15 passengers.

” And if you are used to carrying five passengers reduce it to four and if you are used to carrying seven reduce it to five and if 50, cut down to 25 passengers and that is the directive of the government.

“What Government has directed is what we honour now. So any person that carries passengers in excess of one or two will be arrested for overloading.

“We will sanction you or you pay an option of fine after which we will send you to the hospital to do emotional evaluation test and bring the test result for us to access, ” he said.

Wobin said that there were about 21 mobile courts put in place, adding that anybody not doing the right thing would be arraigned before the mobile courts and charged accordingly.

He said that this trends had reduced the rate at which motorists were being careless, urging the transport unions to inform their drivers in parks.

“People should obey simple traffic laws. You may be driving while the road signs is saying something else. Follow the laws.

“COVID-19 is real. No one can take it away as it is now. We have seen it and we have heard it. I will not say I want to feel it or wish anyone close to me feels it.

“But as you are now if you don’t want to feel it, then obey simple instructions by the Federal Government and the NCDC, ” he said.

Wobin advised drivers not to risk the lives of the passengers, adding that anyone without face masks should not be allowed in the vehicle. (NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 15:35 GMT |

