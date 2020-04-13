A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Olusegun Olulade on Monday urged Nigerians to cooperate with government at all levels to bring an end COVID-19 pandemic.

Olulade, a two-term lawmakers, who represented Epe Constituency II between 2011 and 2019 in Lagos Assembly made the call in his Easter message to Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to obey all instructions from the government and medical practitioners, stressing that Nigeria would soon overcome the pandemic that had killed over 100,000 people globally.

“COVID-19 has not come to stay, it is only a phase that will disappear sooner than we expect.

“We will overcome it the same way Jesus overcame death. Let’s keep alive and rejoice in the spirit of resurrection of our saviour.

“It is my hope that very soon, we will come out of this and every aspect of our lives will return to normal even stronger than it used to be,” the lawmaker added.

According to him, Nigerians should keep hope alive as the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, assuring them that everything will fall back to place sooner than expected.

Olulade, who was the House Committee Chairman on Information, Security and Strategy in his term, noted that the current situation ravaging the whole world was not one that had come to stay.

The lawmaker, who was also the Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services in his second term, said: “It’s no doubt that this is a trying time for the whole world.

“It is also no doubt that Nigerians have been undergoing its own share of this pandemic. We can only be hopeful and continue to pray to God Almighty to heal our land.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we should be hopeful that every aspect of our lives that looks dead will resurrect very soon.

“Our educational, economic, social sectors are all locked down, it is my belief and hope that all these will pass away and all of them will resurrect and come back stronger,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari in a Presidential broadcast on the Coronavirus pandemic on March 29, gave a restriction order on movements in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.

Other states of the federation with no of few number of confirmed cases of infected people followed suit and declared lockdown to curb spread of the deadly disease.

The lockdown, which was initially for a period of 14 days with effect from 11 p.m. on March 30, had been extended by the government.

Doors of most churches were under lock and key as Christians celebrate 2020 Easter in doors due to the lockdown. (NAN)

