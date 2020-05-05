Face mask making tailor kills colleague

A tailor, Afeez Ayodele, has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his co-worker, identified simply as Obiora, to death on the United Estate, in the Sangotedo area of Ajah.

According to PUNCH Metro the company, where Ayodele and Obiora were working, was awarded a contract to make face masks to be supplied to resident to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

“While doing their job, it was learnt that Ayodele and Obiora started arguing over whose turn it was to use a particular sewing machine.

“The argument degenerated into a fight and in the ensuing scuffle, it was learnt that Ayodele, who became annoyed by Obiora’s refusal to relinquish the machine to him, suddenly brought out a knife and allegedly stabbed him in the chest.

“It was gathered that blood started gushing out from Obiora’s chest and he fell to the ground, but some good Samaritans, including neighbours, rushed to his rescue and took him to the Safe Way Hospital for treatment,” The Punch report narrated

The report continued: “An eyewitness, Goriola Majekodunmi, said the doctor on duty pronounced Obiora dead on arrival, adding that the deceased’s family had been notified of the development.

He said, “The fight started when both of them were arguing over who was to use a particular sewing machine at their office and all of a sudden, one of them went to pick a knife and stabbed the other person in the chest.

“But the victim did not die on the spot; he was rushed to hospital but died on the way. Obiora’s family are aware of the incident.”

Another eyewitness, who identified himself simply as Musa, said Ayodele and Obiora’s job was to sew face masks for people to protect themselves against coronavirus, but while at it, a fight broke out between them because of a machine.

Musa stated, “They are tailors, whose boss just got a contract to make face masks to be used by people to protect themselves against coronavirus. They had made a lot of quality face masks when the problem started. The one, who was stabbed to death, was an Igbo man, while the other person is from Abeokuta. Both of them were fond of fighting over trivial issues.

“The company owns the machines and assigned each worker to a particular sewing machine, but Ayodele said Obiora was fond of using the machine he uses to weave clothes despite having his own assigned machine. Despite not being assigned to him, Obiora went to hide the machine, but when Ayodele discovered where it was hidden, he picked it up and started using it.

“In annoyance, Obiora challenged him and they started fighting and it was at that point that Ayodele suddenly brought out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said the Chief Security Officer of the United Estate reported the matter at the Ogombo Police Division, adding that Ayodele was arrested and the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discrete investigation.

Elkana stated, “The Chief Security Officer of the estate reported the case to the Divisional Police Officer, Ogombo Police Division, on April 16, 2020, that Afeez Ayodele stabbed Obiora to death at their office in the estate. Policemen, who were detailed to the scene, discovered that the victim had been taken to the Safe Way Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

“Marks of violence were seen on the corpse, which was deposited in the mortuary, while the suspect was arrested. The case has been transferred to the SCIID, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation,” the Punch report concluded – Newsmart

– May 5, 2020 @ 13:29 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)