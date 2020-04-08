The Family Club of Nigeria Incorporated, an Ibadan based 41-year old socio-cultural organization with chapters in Europe, the Americas, Asia and several countries in Africa has warned African leaders against acceptance and deployment of the touted Vaccine purported to provide immunity against the dreaded Corovid-19 pandemic.

In a statement by Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola, Club’s national president the Organization wondered why a so-called vaccine developed as a weapon against Coronavirus is not being deployed to fight the pandemic in the United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain among other Western countries already ravished by the pandemic.

Ajibola, who is the Agbaakin of Ile-Ife, argued that Africa, and specifically Nigeria that have recorded comparatively low incidents of the virus have no reason to submit themselves to the insidious designs of agents whose real intentions mighty not be in the interest of Africa. There have been various public statements alluding to a grand depopulation agenda for Africa and the so-called Third World countries in the air recently. Africa refuses to be a killing field under a dubious human trials of a nebulous experiment, the statement insists.

Ajibola, who is also a past national president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and current president of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, salutes the laudable initiative of Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, who has championed the exploration of home grown scientific/medical/herbal as well as spiritual cure for coronavirus and similar viruses that may rear their heads in future.

The Family Club which has, as members, several professionals including Fellows of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, industrialists, medical doctors, engineers and professors with over 40 years post qualification experience has set up its own committee to come up with broad based African solution to chemical and biological infringements and submit findings and recommendations to the federal government and the African Union. Africa shall no longer wait for others to impose their own local solutions to our own peculiar problems, the statement adds.

In the circumstance, our first consideration for assistance if required, should be a friendly country like Cuba, with a proven potential to add value to the excellent work being done by our frontline health teams. Besides we have enjoyed such tremendous support from that country, in the fight against Ebola which was won within a short timeline, in the past. They have also recently come forward to support Italy and possibly China as well.

Similarly, the Family Club enjoins the federal and state governments to intensify their efforts to provide more safety valves including financial and economic measures that will reduce the suffering, occasioned by several restrictions necessitated by the prevailing circumstances. If adequate care is not taken, pangs of hunger and pennilessness may drive people back on the streets and to attendant criminality, which have the potential of compounding the already complex situation on ground.

The group prayed God to pilot our nation and the entire world out of this scourge soonest.

– Apr. 8, 2020 @ 12:39 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)