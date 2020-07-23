THE Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday, began a campaign, against COVID-19 in abattoirs and livestock markets across the FCT.

Acting Secretary of the secretariat, Mr. Ibe Chukwuemeka, who led a team of officials to the Karu Abattoir, said the aim of the sensitization was to minimize the risks of transmission of the COVID-19.

He informed the butchers and members of the public that the FCTA was leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19.

He explained that the secretariat had earlier issued a guideline on safety protocols in livestock markets and abattoirs aimed at safeguarding the lives of the populace.

Chukwuemeka said that the secretariat had directed its animal Health officials, to ensure that all stakeholders comply with the protocols.

“As Eid-el-Kabir celebrations approached, people will want to buy livestock and there is a need to avoid overcrowding during the hustle and bustle of this period in a bid to meet up with the season’s demand.

” In the light of this, our Animal Health officials, as well as livestock officers, have been fully mobilized to enforce compliance,” he said.

The acting secretary further appealed to residents, particularly the butches, to cooperate with the government, as the actions were meant to curtail the spread of the virus.

He assured operators that the FCTA envisions a proper and modern abattoir with a befitting meat Haulage system for the FCT.

Malam Mustapha Catcher, while responding on behalf of the Chairman Karu Butchers Association, thanked the FCTA for its efforts in combating the pandemic.

He stated that the association had set up a task team to ensure that members comply with the safety measures. (NAN)

– Jul. 23, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT

