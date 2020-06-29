FG retains nationwide curfew

THE Federal Government has retained the nationwide curfew declared to curtail further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, disclosed this at a briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday.

The curfew will remain in force between 10pm and 4am.

Aliyu also disclosed that the government has approved restriction of movements in high burden local government areas.

The task force had said 18 local government areas account for 60% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

