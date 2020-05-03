Bolaji Ariyoh, Executive Chairman, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government in Lagos on Sunday appealed to residents to sustain high level of personal hygiene as the fight against COVID-19 was far from over.

In a statement ahead of the relaxation of lockdown in Lagos on May 4, the council boss urged residents to continue to adhere to safety measures.

“I commend the patriotism, resilience, perseverance and sacrifices we have endured a couple of weeks in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“In spite of the economic challenges and pains inflicted on us as a result of the lockdown, our civility as responsible citizens was not traded away.

“I salute your courage, tenacity, determination and contributions in the struggle to conquer the spread of the virus; as we look forward to the relaxation of the lockdown with movement and commercial activities bid to commence fully on Monday, we should be safety conscious,” he said.

According to him, “we should all bear in mind that the fight against the virus is not yet over as there was need for strict adherence to precautionary and preventive measures to avert further spread of the virus which mainly depends on human as carrier.

“It’s pertinent we take all these into cognisance by avoiding crowded space and maintaining social distancing which is still very much important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

The chairman implored market leaders, shops and store owners as well as corporate organisations operating within Oshodi-Isolo local government to ensure strict compliance.

He urged them to continue to maintain personal and environmental hygiene with the provision of mobile water tap in all strategic locations for regular washing of the hands.

“Our environmental and health officials will be on the lookout to ensure strict compliance as deviants will be sanctioned appropriately,” he said.

Ariyoh recalled that markets and public spaces were decontaminated and disinfected during lockdown, adding that failure to maintain environmental and personal hygiene would make them unsafe again.

“To make our environment safe, all hands must be on deck in ensuring compliance, we must all realise that the fight against COVID-19 is a collective responsibility.

“The need to live by the reality in the fight against COVID-19 by supporting the Operation Mask wearing and hand gloves as part of measures to ensure our safety.

“As a government at the grassroots, we are not relenting in the fight against COVID-19, and your utmost support is still much needed,” the chairman said. (NAN)

– May 3, 2020 @ 15:05 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)