Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information, has called on Nigerians to join hands in the fight against Coronavirus in order to defeat the deadly disease in the country.

Maku, who is the National Secretary, All Progressives Grand Alliance made the call on Tuesday in a statement he signed and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wakama, Nasarawa.

He said that if Nigerians worked together in the fight against Coronavirus, it would not only curtail the spread of the virus but would also kick out the disease in the country.

” There are increasing and expected reports of protests mostly in the social media from Nigerians who are facing genuine hardships due to the lockdown.

” Many citizens are finding it difficult to cope with feeding their families, especially the self -employed who are in the majority everywhere in the country.

” It was obvious that the shutdown will witness some resistance from less privileged citizens because our system has no reliable social safety net to absorb sudden shocks as most people live on daily income from the marketplace and the field.

” Let us work together to defeat this deadly virus as soon as possible, ” Maku said.

He said that the palliatives promised by government should be distributed through committees comprising town unions, community associations, NGOS and professional associations, to cut down bureaucracy and partisan distractions.

The former minister also called on Nigerians to pray fervently for God’s intervention in order to end the deadly disease.

” This is the time to demonstrate our religious piety and compassion in the best traditions of Christianity and Islam; this is the time to prove the resilience of the African culture of taking responsibility for community members.

” Our extended family system is a lasting example of our compassion, and a clear alternative to a cold world of everyone for himself and God for us all! Let’s do all we can to support the weak and work hard to defeat this monstrous pandemic,” Maku said. (NAN)

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)