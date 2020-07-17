THE Ota Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has started public sensitisation at motor parks to enlighten commercial drivers and passengers on presidential directives on the spread of COVID-19.

The Ota Unit Commander, Mr. Akeem Ganiyu, said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

He said the exercise was mandated by the Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi for all commands to embark on an aggressive campaign to educate the motoring public on the need to comply with the presidential directives.

“The FRSC enjoins the motoring public to strictly adhere to all the COVID-19 measures so as to drastically reduce the scourge in the country,” he said.

He stressed the need for both commercial drivers and passengers to embrace social distancing by limiting the number of passengers in commercial buses by 50 percent.

He said that the leaders in the parks and terminals should be made available personal protective equipment for their passengers at the entrances and exit points of their parks.

The unit commander said that the exercise was an ongoing one which would be taken to other media houses like the radio and television stations.

He said a 13-seater bus carrying 13 persons before would now carry nine, while the 10 seater Hiace bus formally carrying 10, would now carry seven persons.

Also, a seven-seater bus would now carry five, while four-seater bus would carry three persons, adding that luxury bus carrying four per row would not carry two persons per row.

He said that the new sitting arrangement had been communicated to transport unions to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

Ganiyu said that the FRSC had been having meetings with relevant stakeholders in the transportation sector to stress the importance of compliance to presidential directives. (NAN)

