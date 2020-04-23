The novel coronavirus pandemic should not increase economic and gender inequalities in the workforce, Labour ministers of the G20 group of leading economic powers said on Thursday.

They pledged, in full global cooperation, to protect vulnerable workers. Employment should be given priority in developing macroeconomic policy packages, the ministers said in a statement following a virtual meeting.

“We cannot allow COVID-19 to widen inequalities, including gender inequalities, in the labour market and erode progress made thus far,’’ they said.

Besides supporting small businesses, the ministers vowed to ensure that their social protection systems are able to provide adequate support for all workers in need, particularly health care workers and others exposed to risks posed by the pandemic.

The head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder, welcomed the ministers’ commitment for cooperation.

Ryder, however, warned that current support measures are not enough, especially as low and middle income countries are less prepared for a protracted crisis.

Many countries introduced special measures and stimulus packages to support businesses and workers affected by the lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. (dpa/NAN)

– Apr. 23, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

