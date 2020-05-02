Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has extended the state’s temporal lockdown relaxation, from Sunday to Monday, following appeal by residents for more time to restock their homes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had in a state broadcast on Thursday, announced relaxation of its total lockdown directive from April 30 to May 3, to enable residents restock their homes.

The governor, in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos, said the gesture was in the spirit of the 2020 May Day Celebrations.

Lalong said the extension was also to enable people access services such as banking transactions which was not possible on Friday, due to the public holiday to mark the annual Workers Day.

Lalong, however, implored the people to adhere to the curfew directives by the Federal Government with effect from Monday, May 4.

He said the total lockdown and restriction on intra-Local Government movements earlier announced by the state government would resume on Tuesday, May 5.

Lalong said that the guidelines for social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, sanitation, inter-State boundary closure, as well as the use of face masks in public places, among others remained during the temporal relaxation. (NAN)

