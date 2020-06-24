GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed concern over the spate of COVID-19 spread in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor stated this during the weekly state executive council meeting on Wednesday at the Government House, Lafia.

The Governor said that Lafia has overtaken Keffi with 35 positive cases recorded, following Karu with the highest recorded cases of 78, while Keffi recorded 31.

Sule blamed the trend on the nonchalant attitude of residents who flout regulations put in place by government to contain further spread of the pandemic.

“Karu has remained the major challenge for us, with 78 out of 193 cases, with Keffi having 31. Unfortunately, from the results, Lafia has overtaken Keffi with 35, because of the way people mingle freely,” the Governor said.

He decried the manner in which residents ignore regulations put in place to contain further spread of the virus, stressing that government is concerned because Lafia is the seat of power.

The governor called on members of the executive council as well as the COVID-19 task force, to step up awareness campaigns, with a view to educating residents on the need to observe and keep all regulations.

The governor used the opportunity to update the members of the council on the COVID-19 status of the state.

He disclosed that so far, Nasarawa State has collected 1,238 samples, out of which 193 tested positive, while 8 deaths were recorded.

He stated further that while 45 results are still being awaited, 112 persons that tested positive have been treated and discharged.

Sule added that government would commence the distribution of the 34 trucks of food items donated by CA-COVID as palliatives, according to polling units, by weekend.

This, according to him, will enable vulnerable people, who mostly stand long hours in the sun to vote during elections, benefit from the palliatives.

He said the items to be distributed includes assorted food items like rice, sugar, noodles, spaghetti, semovita, vegetable oil and macaroni.

The governor lauded the Federal Government over the recent award of the construction of a 3.5 km Emir’s Palace/Angwan Doka/Police College road in Lafia, the state capital.

The Governor specifically thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for facilitating the award of the road contract.

NAN

– June 24, 2020 @ 18:09 GMT |

