AKWA Ibom Head of Service, Effiong Essien, has distributed face masks to workers as part of measures to ensure their safety at their workplaces after the lockdown.

Essien who donated the face masks to civil servants at the Secretariat in Uyo on Tuesday, said that offices had also been disinfected.

He said: “We disinfected the offices to keep workers safe and make the offices conducive for them after the lockdown in the state.

“Gov. Udom Emmanuel places premium on the safety and well-being of workers and, therefore, has graciously approved the provision of face masks to be given to them as well as the disinfection of their offices.”

He noted that the disinfection exercise was carried out in all the offices both at the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex and the Dakkada Secretariat Annex along Udo Udoma Avenue.

Essien welcomed the workers to a conducive working environment and promised to ensure safety of workers in the state.

He urged workers to adhere strictly to all precautionary and preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe and alive to carry out their assigned duties.

He enjoined workers to imbibe the new social order occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus throughout the official hours, shun hand shaking and embracing.

Essien expressed appreciation to Gov. Emmanuel who he described as the “workers-friendliest governor’’ for all the kind gestures toward workers in state.

He pledged the cooperation and support of workers toward the success of the second term completion agenda of the governor and in the fight against the dreaded COVID 19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had made face masks compulsory in public places from May 4. (NAN)

