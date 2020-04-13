Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the Force, comprising Police Mobile Force, PMF, Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, and the Special Tactical Squad, STS, to Lagos and Ogun States to strengthen security and bolster public confidence in the affected areas.

Adamu’s action came in wake of recent activities of hoodlums and street urchins in the border communities between Lagos and Ogun States.

The intervention team is being coordinated by a Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, deputy inspector general of police, DIG, a seasoned crime fighter, who doubles as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning of the Force and the coordinating DIG for South-West Geopolitical Zone. He is to immediately oversee the deployments of these additional assets to enhance public safety, public confidence and general security in the two States, Realnews reports.

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered commissioners of police across the country to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lock-down. They are also to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions.

The assistant inspectors general of Police in the 12 Zonal Commands have also been directed by the IGP to bring their supervisory role to bear by ensuring that the Commands under their Zones are safe and secure for the citizenry to live and thrive.

Realnews reports that a total of 191 suspects have been arrested in Lagos and Ogun States in connection with the incidents. The following exhibits, 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges, 42 cutlasses and axes and large quantity of weeds suspected to be Marijuana have been recovered from the hoodlums by the police teams in the Agbado, Ifo, Otta and Agege axis.

According to Frank Mbah, Force public relations officer, Ogunyanwo, can be reached through this GSM No: 0803 389 3226. The Control Room Numbers for Lagos Command are 08127155132, 08065154338 and 07055462708 while that of Ogun Command are 08081770416 and 08081770419.

Adamu assured citizens that the police will not sit idly-by and allow activities of a few criminals to disrupt the peace and security of the country. He commends Nigerians for their steadfastness, patience, perseverance and vigilance at this critical time, a release by Mba and made available to Realnews Monday, April 13, said.

Apr. 13, 2020

